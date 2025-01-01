VPS hosting
Virtual Private Server for More Power and Control
Trusted by over 3 million customers worldwide
VPS pricing options for every budget
NVMe SSD storage and AMD EPYC processors
300 Mb/s network
Server backups and snapshots
We have been using the virtual private server services from Hostinger for a few years now, and everything has been very stable.
One-click software installation for your virtual server
Explore a comprehensive selection of VPS templates in our knowledge base.
Wide Range of Operating Systems
Discover a variety of Linux-based operating systems for your virtual servers, and we'll handle the automatic installation for you.
Control panels and apps
Manage your server effortlessly with a dependable control panel and streamline web app installations with ease. Our VPS templates help set up your applications in mere minutes.
Protect against firewall and DDoS
AI-powered assistant
Browser terminal
Scalable VPS hosting
I purchased a VPS a while back and have never faced any downtime. The support team is fast and helpful as well
We have been using the virtual private server services from Hostinger for a few years now, and it has been very stable. The support team has been quite helpful over the years when we have needed guidance for improving our website experience and operation. We are very happy with the overall experience.
Worldwide data centres
Easy VPS management: Install software instantly
Our virtual private server solutions support various operating systems, control panels, and applications – simply choose one and install it in a few clicks.