AI Landing Page Builder
Boost conversions with professional landing pages
+ months free
Find the perfect landing page builder plan for you
Start creating high-performing landing pages today.
Top features
AI tools
eCommerce
Create a landing page in 3 easy steps
1. Choose how to build
2. Customise your website
3. Go live
Build landing pages faster with AI
Optimise your landing pages in just a few clicks with our AI tools, available with the Business Website Builder plan.
Landing page templates for every marketing campaign
You can also choose from 150 professional and fully customisable templates, suitable for various industries and niches. Once you find the one you like, simply drag and drop the elements around to make it your own.
Hostinger is the best platform I have ever used. The thing I like the most is the page builder. What an ease, your website will be ready in hours instead of days with its smooth features.
Partnering with Hostinger allows me to leverage AI to handle the heavy lifting while I concentrate on the core of what truly matters.
Powerful marketing tools to grow your brand
Turning my vision into a website using Hostinger Website Builder was a breeze, all thanks to its simplicity and speed.