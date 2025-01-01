Cloud plans offer a dedicated IP address together with dedicated resources from a network of servers to ensure maximum performance and uptime. With these plans, you can get 4x more speed and total control of servers’ resources to maximise their potential.

Hostinger uses CloudLinux with LVE containers. In this setup, each user gets a container with resource boundaries to maintain smooth operation.

This means that the resources you get are comparable to a virtual private server (VPS). But unlike VPS, you don’t need technical expertise to set up and manage cloud hosting – it’s as easy as using managed web hosting.

Once your website needs more resources, you can upgrade from web hosting to cloud hosting directly via the Members Area with just a few clicks.