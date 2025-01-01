Website design

First, determine your website’s purpose. Will it be a simple blog? Or do you want to build an online store?

After that, secure a Hostinger Website Builder plan above, and follow these steps to design your own website:

Choose how to design – generate a site from scratch with our AI Website Builder or pick a ready-to-use template based on your niche. Use our drag-and-drop editor to add new pages, customise background colours and fonts, move elements around, and more. Generate relevant content for your headings, product descriptions, blog posts, image alt texts, and metadata with the help of our AI tools. Preview your site to see how it looks on different devices. If you’re happy with the result, launch your website.

Need more tips? Read this comprehensive guide on how to design a website.