ASP.NET is an open-source web application framework created by Microsoft, which allows .NET developers to build dynamic websites, apps, and web services across different platforms. It uses programming languages like C# and Visual Basic.

In ASP.NET hosting, the virtual server environment is specifically configured to support websites and applications built with the ASP.NET Core framework.

For example, Hostinger’s VPS plans enable you to install Ubuntu 22.04 64bit with ASP.NET in one click and manage multiple ASP.NET Core applications in one place.