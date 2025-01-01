Each gTLD has a different meaning, so choose the one that is most applicable to your website.

At first, .com domain names were often used for commercial purposes. Now, business owners more and more often use them by default since .com domains convey a level of confidence.

Originally used by networking organisations such as internet service providers, .net domain names are now used for a variety of purposes. .org domains are mostly utilised as a gTLD for charities, communities, and local organisations, as they were intended. .info, on the other hand, is geared towards information-based websites like wikis and tutorials.

However, there's no regulation requiring you to use one name over another, and there's no test you must complete to register one. So, feel free to check domain availability with all of these extensions.