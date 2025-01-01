Hostinger AI Logo Generator – design unique logos instantly

Turn heads and attract eyes to your brand with a professional logo. No extensive design skills required – our AI will generate unique logos in minutes.

Design Your Own Logo in 4 Steps

Create stunning logos in just a few clicks with Hostinger Logo Maker.

1. Enter Your Brand Identity

Fill in your company name, slogan, and industry.

2. Provide a Description

Describe your dream logo in a few sentences to get accurate results.

3. Pick Your Favourite Design

Choose one of the custom-made logo designs and tweak it to match your brand.

4. Download your logo

Download your new logo design for free and start using it on your branded assets.
Bring Your Design Ideas to Life With Our Logo Creator

Save money and skip professional designers. Get custom logos in minutes with Hostinger’s logo generator.

Unique AI-Generated Logos

Capture your audience’s attention with a stand-out logo. No matter how creative or ambitious the concept is, our AI will create logo designs that exceed your expectations.

Unlimited Design Options

With only a few clicks, the logo maker tool will generate distinct logo designs that accurately reflect your brand.
No Design Experience Needed

Simply provide all the details about your company and the type of logo you want, and we’ll take it from there – no previous design experience is needed!

Intuitive Logo Editor

Customise your logo design as you like with our easy-to-use logo editor. Make use of the rich library of icons, fonts and colours to create unique designs yourself.
The Tool You Need to Create a Lasting Impression

AI Logo Generator FAQs

Find answers to commonly asked questions about our AI logo maker.

