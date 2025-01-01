Get a free SSL certificate and secure your site now
Protect your website and visitors by offering secure and encrypted connections. Build brand trust and improve your search engine rankings with our free SSL Certificate – available with all hosting plans.
Web Hosting With Free SSL Certificates
We offer unlimited SSL for free to encrypt and protect your website’s data.
The Difference Between Paid and Free SSL Certificates
What Is the Purpose of an SSL Certificate?
Websites With SSL are Secure
Comply with PCI DSS standards
Build trust
Improve your Google ranking
SSL Certificates and How They Work
Establishing a connection
Your websites gets a public and private key after acquiring or purchasing an SSL certificate. When users access it, their browser will request its SSL certificate and public key to verify if it’s trustworthy.
Data encryption
If successful, the browser will generate two symmetric keys and send one of them to the web server using the public key. Once the server receives the key, it will use its private key to decrypt it. The browser and server can now form a secure connection to transfer information.
Visual indicators
A website with a functional SSL will have multiple indicators on the address bar – a padlock icon and an HTTPS prefix on the website’s URL. Depending on the type of certificate, site owners can also display a site seal to increase trustworthiness