Website Builder
Create a Website With Ease
+ months free
Find the perfect website builder plan for you
Try our website creator now – no risk with our 30-day money-back guarantee.
0 months free
Top features
AI tools
eCommerce
+ months free
Top features
AI tools
eCommerce
+ months free
Top features
AI tools
eCommerce
Create a website in 3 easy steps
1. Choose how to build
2. Customise Your Website
3. Go live
Start selling online faster with AI
Choose a website template that inspires you
Take advantage of 150 responsive, designer-made templates, suitable for businesses, eCommerce stores, portfolios, landing pages, blogs, and more.
Build a website your way
Effortlessly perfect your website with user-friendly, intuitive design tools.
Drag-n-drop
Simply pick up the content you like, drag it where you want it, and drop it into place.
Use smart grid
Keep everything perfectly aligned as you fine-tune your website.
Change colors & fonts
Explore what truly captures the essence of your brand or project.
Customize elements
Rearrange elements to create the website you've always wanted.
Desktop and mobile editing
Create, edit, and publish your website with ease on your chosen device.
Building our website was user-friendly. We simply drag and dropped the text and images around to make our website look the way we wanted.
Drive traffic that converts
We’re here for you 24/7
Everything starts with a website
These are just some of the website types Hostinger Website Builder can help you create, launch and grow.