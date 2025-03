Website layout templates don’t require web design experience and programming skills, making them perfect for anyone wanting to create their first website. Templates save much time as you don’t need to design your site from scratch. You also tend to spend less money on the site overall, as you can launch it without the help of a web designer or creative agency.

Expert designers are responsible for creating the website templates, so you’ll have a professional-looking web presence from the beginning. Many templates also have built-in functionality and widgets for specific purposes, like a contact form in a personal portfolio template and a shopping cart for an online store.