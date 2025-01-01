You can either install Magento 2 manually or use the one-click installer in hPanel.

If you prefer the second option, log in to your hPanel account, navigate to VPS at the top bar, and select the server you wish to use for the installation.

Under the OS & Panel section, click Operating System. Select Applications, and choose the Ubuntu 22.04 64bit With Magento 2 template from the dropdown menu. After that, click Change OS to install this template to your VPS.

Once installed, follow the steps in this knowledge base article to use the Magento 2 template.