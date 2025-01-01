Game Server Hosting

A game server is a specialized server configured for playing games. Essentially, there are two types of game servers depending on their owner:

Public server – usually owned by a game developer or a third party, this server is typically available to anyone who has purchased the game. Users can participate in multiplayer gameplay; however, there aren’t many customization options.

Your own server – with a dedicated server, you can install the game, customize it to your liking, and invite your friends to play. Thanks to full control over your server, you can choose who can play on it and set rules for the gameplay.

To illustrate, you can install various mods to your own Minecraft game server and create stronger Pals on your Palworld dedicated server.

