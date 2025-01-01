Up to 80% off

Minecraft server hosting

Unblock your creativity with a next-level server

Free automatic weekly backups Malware scanner AI assistant
₹  609.00 /mo
Choose your plan
30-day money-back guarantee
minecraft_hero

Pick Your Minecraft Hosting Plan

Payment terms

Build. Discover. Conquer

Get the right gear to build, discover, and conquer your Minecraft world with a dedicated Minecraft server. Instant setup and multiplayer games with unlimited players will take Minecraft to the next, blockbusting, level.

With your own Minecraft game server, take advantage of endless customisation options and exclusive multiplayer sessions with your friends.
minecraft_1

Your game. Your server. Your way

Experience low latency, customise your game with new plugins and mods, and get a user-friendly control panel for your own Minecraft server.

minecraft_2

Blockbusting performance

Enjoy low latency, lag-free gameplay and a guaranteed 99.9% uptime.
minecraft_3

Easy Customisation

Customize maps, install mods and plugins, and optimize server controls in one easy package.
minecraft_4

Multiple games. Unlimited players

Enjoy our industry-recognised NVMe SSD storage and AMD EPYC processors for top performance.

Play more. Pay less

See pricing

Stay in the safe zone

Get a dedicated IP address, a built-in firewall, and DDoS protection to secure your game server from cyber threats. Create a manual snapshot before any major changes. If anything happens, restore your data easily from the latest free automatic backup.

Kodee also acts as a trusty security sidekick. Enjoy your game, while the powerful AI assistant checks accounts and packages, monitors service updates, and provides security advice.
minecraft_5

VPS hosting you can rely on

Google
Rating:
4.8/5
1,237
reviews
HostAdvice
Rating:
4.6/5
2,432
reviews
WpBeginner
Rating:
4.7
874
reviews

Worldwide locations. No borders

Choose from data centres in India, Europe, North America, and South America. Select the server location closest to your Minecraft community for the best gameplay experience.

minecraft_6

30-day money-back guarantee

Trial it for yourself risk-free, with our 30-day money-back guarantee. For more information, check our refund policy (exclusions may apply).

Start today

Minecraft server hosting FAQs

Find answers to the most frequently asked questions about Minecraft server hosting.

What is Minecraft hosting?

How can I set up my Minecraft server hosting?

How Much Do Minecraft Servers Cost?

Can I change the modpack running on my server?

How do I add mods to my Minecraft server?

What kind of Minecraft server access do I get?