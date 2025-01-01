Palworld Server Hosting

If you want to play the basic game without any customisation and control, you can do so on Steam or Xbox.

For more customisation and control over the Palworld game, set up your own dedicated server. These are the requirements:

Operating system – Linux or Windows.

– Linux or Windows. Processor – at least a quad-core processor.

– at least a quad-core processor. RAM – 8 GB or more, depending on the player count.

– 8 GB or more, depending on the player count. Storage – minimum 40 GB.

This means that our Game Panel 2 plan, starting at ₹609.00/month, will be sufficient for playing with a few friends. Meanwhile, the Game Panel 4 plan, starting at ₹919.00/month, can handle Palworld servers with up to 32 players.

Note that dedicated servers are only available for the Steam version.