Develop websites the Dutch way with a .nl domain
₹ 879.00SAVE 50%₹ 439.00 /year
Get a .nl domain name and target customers from the Netherlands.
Free WHOIS privacy protection
24/7 support
No technical knowledge required
.nl top-level domain – made for the Netherlands
Are you looking to target the Dutch market? The .nl domain name is the perfect fit for you.
This top-level domain can help you secure Dutch online traffic, as .nl sites tend to appear higher on SERPs in the Netherlands. The Dutch tend to trust .nl websites more and associate the extension with security, stability, and credibility.
Why register a .nl domain?
The .nl domain name is synonymous with the Netherlands. It lets people know at first glance that the website caters to the Dutch or delivers content in the local language.
This makes this ccTLD a great option for businesses operating or based in the Netherlands. Stores selling Dutch products can also benefit from using this top-level domain. Research shows that up to 80% of Dutch internet users prefer to purchase products from .nl online stores, so this TLD can help you make more money.
It is also ideal for websites offering content for a Dutch-speaking audience. If you run a blog with posts written or localized in Dutch, you may do well securing readership with the .nl TLD.
.nl domain FAQs
Find answers to frequently asked questions about .nl domain names.