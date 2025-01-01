Why choose .info domain?

Buying a .info domain name extension can be a simple decision. It is one of the first domains introduced as an alternative to the .com domain extension. .info is a popular top-level domain and carries credibility.

.info stands for “information”, whether that is information on your services, portfolio, company, or event. People know what to expect when visiting .info websites. It is a short and memorable domain that amplifies your brand on the internet.