Spread the word about your business with a .am domain
₹ 4,369.00 /year
Find and register your .am domain in a few clicks.
Free WHOIS privacy protection
24/7 support
No technical knowledge required
Grow your business in Armenia
.am is the country-code top-level domain (ccTLD) for Armenia. Whether you’re running a local business or looking to spread your market to the Caucasus region, .am is the ideal extension to connect with people who speak Armenian and pay using the dram.
Register your .am domain today and build trust with Armenian customers using a domain extension they recognize.
Get creative with a .am domain
Even though it’s the official Armenian TLD, .am is open to anyone, regardless of nationality. As such, it’s great for creative domain hacks, including instagr.am, computerprogr.am, and buybefore12.am.
Short for ‘amplitude modulation’ in broadcasting, .am also makes the perfect extension for radio stations, podcasts, and streaming providers. With .am, your visitors will know that your site offers audio-based content right off the bat.