Node.js: Empowering Server-Side JavaScript Development

Node.js is an open-source, cross-platform runtime environment that enables you to develop scalable applications with JavaScript. Its event-driven, non-blocking I/O ensures top performance for real-time web apps and APIs.Node.js is ideal for any web developers, from beginners to seasoned ones. It empowers development with the V8 engine and extensive NPM library support – perfect for managing high-concurrency and data-intensive tasks.