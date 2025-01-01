Up to 69% off

Linux VPS Hosting

Scale and Secure Your Business With Linux

Free automatic weekly backups Malware scanner AI assistant
₹  599.00 /mo
Choose your plan
30-day money-back guarantee
linux_hero

Pick Your Linux VPS Hosting Plan

Payment terms

Discover Stability and Flexibility

Linux is a free and open-source operating system that supports a wide range of hardware architectures and devices.

The Linux system is famous for its built-in security features, customisation options, and large community. You can be sure that you will always find support when working with your Linux virtual server.
linux_1

Get Dedicated Resources and Full Control for Your Linux VPS

Optimise your Linux operating system with our ready-to-use templates, advanced security features, and performance-orientated VPS hosting platform.

linux_2

Secure Backups

Keep your Linux server data secure with automatic weekly backups. Running major changes? Create a manual snapshot.
linux_3

Complete Control

Get full root access and enjoy a self-managed VPS hosting service. Your virtual private server, your rules.
linux_4

High Performance

With our NVMe SSD storage and AMD EPYC processors, your Linux VPS will deliver rock-solid performance.

Start Scaling Today With Linux Hosting

See pricing

Get Answers With AI Assistant

Not sure which Linux command to apply? Need help choosing between different Linux distributions? Ask our VPS AI Assistant and get accurate answers in seconds.

linux_5

Tried and Trusted VPS Hosting Company

Google
Rating:
4.8/5
1,237
reviews
HostAdvice
Rating:
4.6/5
2,432
reviews
WpBeginner
Rating:
4.7
874
reviews

Reach Your Audience Anywhere

Hostinger has data centres in Europe, India, South America, and North America. Select a server location close to your target audience for faster content delivery.

linux_6

30-day money-back guarantee

Trial it for yourself risk-free, with our 30-day money-back guarantee. For more information, check our refund policy (exclusions may apply).

Start today

Linux Hosting FAQs

Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Linux virtual private server hosting services.

What Is Linux VPS Hosting?

What Are the Different Ways to Manage a Linux VPS?

What Control Panel Options Are Available for My Linux VPS?

Can I Customise the Server Configuration and Install Specific Software on My Linux VPS?

What Level of Technical Support Will I Get for Managing and Troubleshooting Issues on My Linux VPS?