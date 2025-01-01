Up to 69% off

Forex VPS hosting

World-class hosting for smooth global trading

Free automatic weekly backups Malware scanner AI assistant
₹  599.00 /mo
Choose your plan
30-day money-back guarantee
forex hero

Pick your perfect Forex VPS hosting plan

Payment terms

Trade smarter with VPS

Short for foreign exchange, forex is the largest financial market in the world, with trillions of dollars exchanged daily between governments, banks, corporations, and individual traders.

Like the stock market, forex prices change every second. That’s why you need our stable and fast hosting to gain a competitive edge over other forex brokers.
forex 1

Take control of your forex trading environment

Enjoy low latency and high uptime for a seamless trading experience with our Forex VPS hosting solutions.

forex 2

Uninterrupted trading

Trade currencies at the right time to maximize profits. It’s possible when you have speed-optimized AMD EPYC processors and NVMe storage at your disposal.
forex 3

Next-level security

Buy and sell forex with absolute confidence knowing your funds are safe and sound. We secure our servers with robust DDoS protection and automatic malware detection.
forex 4

MT4/MT5 support

Analyze the market, make trades, manage your accounts, and run multiple expert advisors in one place – our servers are optimized for MetaTrader 4 and 5 platforms.

Gain a trading edge with Forex VPS hosting

See pricing

VPS made easy with Kodee

Built right into your VPS dashboard, our AI Assistant is capable of answering any questions you have with pinpoint accuracy.

Whether you want to install additional trading apps or set up a custom firewall, simply prompt and get instant responses.
forex 5

Highly-rated Forex VPS hosting provider

Google
Rating:
4.8/5
1,237
reviews
HostAdvice
Rating:
4.6/5
2,432
reviews
WpBeginner
Rating:
4.7
874
reviews

Trade global currencies globally

We have data centres in Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. Select a server close to your broker’s location for a smooth trading experience.

datacenters

30-day money-back guarantee

Trial it for yourself risk-free, with our 30-day money-back guarantee. For more information, check our refund policy (exclusions may apply).

Start today

Forex VPS FAQs

Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Forex virtual private server hosting services.

What is Forex VPS hosting?

Why do you need a VPS for forex trading?

How do I install MetaTrader 5 on my VPS?

How scalable is Forex VPS hosting?

Can I run multiple trading accounts or EAs (Expert Advisors) on forex hosting?

What support options are available for Forex VPS hosting?