Drupal hosting that will get you to the top!

Get everything you need to set up, launch, and maintain a Drupal website. Throughout our long years in the web hosting industry, we’ve perfected our server infrastructure to provide you with a platform that guarantees online success. Flexibility, speed, and uptime guaranteed!
Your personal Drupal expert

Need help setting up or transferring your website? No worries! A dedicated team of support experts will make sure you're online in no time. Reach out whenever, we're always happy to assist!

Free domain name

First things first, your website needs a unique name. Get it free of charge with Hostinger! Every annual Drupal hosting plan includes a domain name for the first year at no extra cost!

Drupal optimized servers

Get peak Drupal uptime and performance at every step! From HTTP/2 to latest stable PHP and MariaDB version, your website will outperform any competition that stands in the way.

Why choose Drupal CMS?

Standing strong as one of the top content management systems in the world, Drupal offers a flexible platform that can create any type of website. Build everything from simple portfolios to membership and e-commerce stores. Packed with developer-focused features, it’s one of the best platforms for both beginner and advanced code experts alike. As the saying goes, if you want to build a blog - choose WordPress, but if you want to build WordPress - choose Drupal.
Developer focused

Known as one of the most CMS flexible platforms, Drupal provides a variety of modules and customization options. Create and implement any feature that your website needs to succeed!

Impenetrable security

Stay protected from all threats. Drupal is one of the few platforms that meet the OWASP standards. Pair that with our unique server security for the smoothest hosting experience.

SEO friendly

Let the world know what you’re all about! Get more online exposure with inbuilt SEO features. Rank your site at the top pages of search engine results and enjoy a steady flow of organic traffic.

Pick your Drupal hosting plan

Start your journey with no worry! 30-days money back guarantee included.

Get things started

Complete the initial service setup. Reach out to our Drupal experts anytime in case you need any help!

Turn ideas into reality

This is where the fun begins! Set up Drupal in 1-click and start building your website.

All the features for exceptional Drupal performance

Drupal hosting includes all the essential tools to make your website stand out from the rest. Open the door of endless possibilities with Hostinger!
Custom control panel

To give you the ultimate freedom, we have developed a unique control panel with easy GIT integration, the latest stable PHP releases, and more.

1-click install

Set up Drupal with a single click of your mouse using Hostinger’s auto installer. Focus on what matters and start working on your site instantly!

Cache boost

Impress visitors with quickly loading pages. Reach the highest page speed scores with our custom Nginx cache layer and fatcache accelerator.

DDoS protection

Thanks to top-of-the-line DDoS protection, you can rest assured that your website is safe, without compromising the browsing experience for your visitors.

SSL/TLS certificate

HTTPS secures confidential visitor and client data. Get a lifetime SSL certificate and boost the trust and SEO of your Drupal website.

Access manager

Cooperating with developers or other people? Grant access to your web hosting account without sharing your personal details!
If you are not 100% satisfied, you can request a refund of your payment within a period of 30 days after your purchase. The process is seamless and risk-free. For more information, please check our refund policy (exclusions may apply).

