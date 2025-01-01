Cheap Web Hosting
Start affordably with the hosting plan you need
Free SSL certificate 24/7 customer support
₹ 69.00 /mo
30-day money-back guarantee
Pick your perfect plan
Single
A great solution for beginners
₹ 399.00SAVE 83%
₹ 69.00 /mo
0 months free
Renews at ₹179.00/mo for 4 years. Cancel anytime.
1 website
10 GB SSD storage
100 GB bandwidth
Unlimited free SSL
Weekly backups
Free domain (₹749.00 value)
See all features
MOST POPULAR
Premium
Everything you need to create your website.
₹ 599.00SAVE 75%
₹ 149.00 /mo
+ months free
Renews at ₹249.00/mo for 4 years. Cancel anytime.
25 websites
25 GB SSD storage
Unlimited bandwidth
Unlimited free SSL
Weekly backups
Free domain (₹749.00 value)
See all features
Business
Level up with more power and enhanced features.
₹ 699.00SAVE 64%
₹ 249.00 /mo
+ months free
Renews at ₹499.00/mo for 4 years. Cancel anytime.
50 websites
50 GB NVMe disk space
Unlimited bandwidth
Unlimited free SSL
Daily backups (₹2,268.00 value)
Free domain (₹749.00 value)
See all features
Payment terms
Why Should You Use Hostinger’s Cheap Hosting Solution?
Technical assistance is available 24/7
Once you purchase one of our web hosting services, our customer support staff will be there to assist you in learning, growing, and developing your own success. As a reputable web host, we provide skilled technical assistance even with our cheapest hosting and domain services.
Low cost hosting for excellent service
At a price that's hard to beat, you get a dependable shared hosting environment. Don't worry about unpleasant surprises like hidden fees or poor service when you use the best and most affordable web hosting.
Controls and setup are simple.
Our hPanel has a user-friendly interface that allows you to navigate fast and effortlessly. It allows you to complete more difficult activities quickly, such as setting up an FTP account or an email account. The Autoinstaller may also be used to set up WordPress in a couple of minutes.
Guaranteed high speed and uptime
Our cheap and best hosting in India offers quick loading speeds and a 99.99 percent uptime guarantee since we have many data centers across the world. Even on our most basic plan, you'll have free SSL certificates and enough server resources to provide a pleasant user experience and low latency.
Massive resources for a strong start
Get 50GB of SSD storage, unlimited bandwidth, multiple PHP versions, MySQL databases, FTP support, a domain-based email account, a free SSL certificate, and other sophisticated tools from our cheapest hosting in India, allowing you to build a fully functional website.
With a small investment, you can achieve much.
Start your online adventure right now. Learn, create, and expand your horizons.
Ideal for use with WordPress
WordPress websites are optimized by all our website hosting services. For quick and easy setup, each plan includes a 1-click WordPress installer. The included WordPress site-building wizard will guide you through the process of setting up a WordPress hosting site, and the LiteSpeed web server will ensure that it loads quickly.
Build trust and reputation
An SSL certificate is included with every hosting plan to ensure safe communications between your visitors and your website. This not only keeps you and your visitors secure, but it also improves your brand's reliability and reputation.
Half of the job is done when you get off to a good start.
Get a leg up on the competition with our most affordable package, which gives you access to a feature-rich environment and enjoy the best web hosting solutions. Our shared web hosting control panel is simple and intuitive to use, making it simple to learn, experiment, and implement your ideas.
Low-Cost Web Hosting FAQs
Answers to frequently asked questions concerning cheap hosting may be found here.