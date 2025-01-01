Redefine success with a .re domain

Whether you want to focus on Reunion Island or win over the real estate industry, a .re domain might be the perfect fit for you.

.re
Reintroduce your brand with a .re domain

Created specifically for the French Reunion Island, a .re top-level domain (TLD) is available to register for anyone residing in the EU countries, Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, or Liechtenstein. Managed by AFNIC, the same organization that also manages .fr domains, a .re extension is a reliable and secure choice.
Register your own .re domain name today and refine your business website.
.re TLDs for the real estate industry

You will stand out from the crowd immediately with a .re domain – this domain extension is not as popular as .com or .net. This also means that you will have plenty of choices for your website name.
A .re extension is catchy and easy to remember. Most importantly, many visitors see it as an abbreviation for real estate, making it a perfect choice if you work in this industry.
Finally, if you operate in the real estate industry, you won’t need to buy separate domains to enter new English-speaking markets.
